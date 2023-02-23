West Monroe, LA – (02/23/23)

Tonight

One of the “coolest” nights of the last 7 days is expected overnight, lows will range from the upper 40s to upper 50s from north to south. Rain chances are fairly slim overnight, with a slightly better chance through tomorrow afternoon for those in south Arkansas.

Tomorrow

High temperatures will be a tough call with a wide range of temperatures expected due to a stalling cold front. This stalled frontal boundary will cause large differences in temperatures across the ArkLaMiss as well as some isolated rain chances. Highs range from the lower 50s to lower 60s with winds out of the NE 10-15 mph. Rain chances are best for those in south Arkansas through daybreak and into the afternoon. Some additional brief and isolated showers are also possible.