Evening Forecast – Thursday, December 30th

West Monroe, LA – (12/30/21)

A quiet afternoon today after the shower and storm activity yesterday. Despite the small disruption in the weather pattern yesterday, winds out of the south will play a heavy role in the forecast once again.

Overnight lows will be all over the place this evening. Folks in southern Arkansas could see the middle 50s while the rest of us reside in the lower and middle 60s for lows. Temperatures will bottom out near the 2am time frame as southerly flow and cloud cover warm us a couple of degrees into the morning tomorrow.

Daytime highs should return back into the middle and upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances tomorrow at 20% with some development possible in the late afternoon and evening.

***Severe Weather Potential***

Severe weather becomes possible once again this week for Friday through Saturday evening. Activity looks to arise Friday night and continue into the afternoon on Saturday. The best chances for severe potential is during the peak heating hours on Saturday, ahead of the cold front.

Here is the Day 2 and Day 3 severe weather outlook. We have a marginal risk from Friday into Saturday and a slight risk for Saturday into Saturday evening. All severe weather hazards remain possible. Severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, and an isolated tornado, remains possible.

Day 2 Severe Weather Outlook