Evening Forecast: Thursday, December 26th









WEST MONROE, LA (12/26/19) Good Thursday to you! We’ve seen some times of clouds and sun across the ArkLaMiss with another day of warm temperatures. Highs have topped out in the lower 70’s, and we’ve been dry.

Clouds will thicken up overnight and we could see a few showers. Lows will be mild, only dropping into the upper 50’s. Most of us should remain dry.

This will be the case for Friday was well, we’ll see some peaks of sunshine throughout the day with the chance for some isolated showers. Highs will once again get into the lower 70 despite the clouds and isolated showers.

Showers and a few thunderstorms become more scattered as we go through Friday night and into Saturday. It will remain warm and humid during this time as well.

A cold front will push its way through the ArkLaMiss Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Along it, a line of strong storms will develop. There is a Marginal (1/5) risk for severe storms as well, mainly for a low threat of damaging straight line winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but this system will be losing steam as it moves through.

Sunday we start to clear out and cool down. We will see some showers in the morning, with clearing skies later in the day.

As we round out the last week of 2019, we will start on a cool and clear note. Highs will be in the upper 50’s, pretty seasonal for this time of year.

As we ring in the new year and decade, another system will be moving in. we could see showers as early as New Year’s Eve, with showers continuing into the first day of 2020. No severe weather is expected but certainly not welcomed due to outdoor festivities.