Evening Forecast – Thursday, December 16th

West Monroe, LA – (12/16/21)

On par with what we have seen so far this week, another warm and humid day in the books. Temperatures seeing the mid and upper 70s this afternoon. Dewpoints still tropical into the mid and upper 60s. Still seeing some scattered shower and thunderstorm development this afternoon with some development likely to continue this evening.

Temperatures tonight will be held in the 60s once again as we remain moist and humid. Rain chances this evening at 20% with some shower development still possible.

Daytime highs tomorrow will, again, be above average into the upper 70s. Sky conditions remain mostly cloudy with rain chances at 10%.

Cooler air returns to the forecast after a cold front passes Saturday. Rain likely for the morning into the mid afternoon on Saturday with rain chances 70%.

