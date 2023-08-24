WEST MONROE, La. (KTVEKARD) —

Tonight, overnight lows will attempt to fall into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Light to calm winds will do very little to help mix the atmosphere and drop temperatures any cooler. Overall conditions will be clear and quiet, with very little chance for rainfall.

Tomorrow, daytime highs will range from the upper 90s to 105 degrees during the afternoon and early evening. Excessive heat warnings have been extended due to the high temperatures and high heat indices that could reach 110+ degrees. Also extended is the red flag warning, we cannot stress enough the importance of fire safety. Do not burn anything, don’t throw cigarettes out the window of your car, don’t let chains or connector for trailers drag the ground. There will be an isolated chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, enough rain for about 20% of the population. So, not everyone will get to experience the rain and rain cooled air, but those who do will be very lucky.