WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, overnight lows will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s depending on humidity. Winds will die down a bit, remaining out of the southwest, as the evening goes on compared to the breezy conditions that occurred earlier today. Skies will be mostly clear until morning, also meaning the chance for late night precipitation remains near zero.

Tomorrow will be another scorcher, daytime highs expected to reach the upper 90s and lower 100s. Heat index values are likely to reach above that, anywhere between 105 degrees to 110 degrees. That is the reason that an Excessive Heat Warning and a Heat Advisory has been extended until tomorrow. Winds will pick up throughout the day, which could help things feel slightly cooler. Winds will range from 5-15 mph out of the south with embedded stronger gusts. The chance for precipitation will be very limited and isolated, the chance for widespread rain will not occur anytime soon.