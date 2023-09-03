WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, showers and storms that were fairly isolated earlier in the afternoon will diminish along with daytime heating. Overnight lows will drop to the mid to upper 70s, winds are light out of the southeast and will transition to direct south by morning.

Tomorrow, rain returns to the area in the form of mostly scattered thunderstorms later in the afternoon. There will be an isolated risk of severe thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and early evening hours. The main threat for severe weather within those severe storms will be damaging wind gusts. The bad news as of right now regarding tomorrows rain potential is that various models that are used to forecast rain have backed off a good bit when it comes to area coverage. Not everyone will see rain, actually, the majority of us won’t. But any rain is good rain at this point. Daytime highs will range from the mid to upper 90s.