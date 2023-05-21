WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, rain stays clear, even though clouds will linger until tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will likely fall to the mid and lower end of the 60s, much like last night. Winds are light out of the North.

Tomorrow, we will start our day with mostly cloudy skies but by the afternoon, sunshine makes its grand return. That being said, the lack of cloud cover and light-to-calm winds mean that temperatures are set to be a bit warmer than they were today. Daytime Highs will strive to reach the low to mid-80s. Rain chances are slim, so enjoy being outdoors while it’s not blistering hot or pouring rain.