WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A warm but pleasant day here in the Ark-La-Miss!

Tonight, showers and scattered thunderstorms may linger into the overnight hours, but they shouldn’t cause any issues besides unwanted rain in some areas and gusty winds. Lows tonight will bottom out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Areas that haven’t gotten rain and/or have high cloud cover will most likely be on the warmer end of the spectrum.

Tomorrow, grab the water bottles, daytime highs have the potential to reach the warmest they’ve been all season. Some may see temperatures reach 92-93 degrees, which is much warmer than average. The chance for rain is rather slim, but not zero. If a pop-up shower would to occur it would most likely occur later in the day.