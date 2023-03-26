WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Quite an active weather day we’ve had, well mostly this afternoon but it felt like lasted all day.

Tonight, showers and a thunderstorm or two will start too fizzle out as the night progresses. The chance for severe weather will also diminish as the shower and storm activity does. Overnight lows fall to the mid 50s as clouds start to clear and winds calm slightly.

Tomorrow will be off to a cool and dry start, not counting the puddles on the ground for those who got rain today. The wind will start to pick up later in the morning but the really breezy conditions wont come until Tuesday. Late night showers will populate the southern parishes of the region and will linger into Tuesday morning. Daytime highs rebound to the upper end of the 70s.