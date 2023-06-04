WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An active day for some of us, seeing hail and thunderstorms, other in the area didn’t see a drop.

Tonight, rain will clear out later in the evening and continue to do so overnight into the morning. Overnight lows will be a bit muggy, residing mostly in the upper 60s to lower 70s, depending on the moisture and cloud cover. Winds are fairly light to calm.

Tomorrow, daytime highs climb back into the lower 90s, just as they have done for the past few days. Scattered showers return to the area in the afternoon and evening, rain has the potential to linger into the overnight hours as well. Winds still light to calm but now out of the northeast.