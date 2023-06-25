WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms will push through the area later in the night into tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will only fall to the mid and upper 70s, so very muggy and warm. Make sure you have more than one way to be alerted of watches and warnings tonight and tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow, storms have the potential to linger into later in the morning. If you have travel plans, try to leave a few minutes early to account for traffic during rainy and wet road conditions. Daytime highs will be hot, reaching into the upper 90s. Rain and clouds are set to clear out of the area by noon, which means there is ample time for free daytime heating. Sunglasses, water, and sunscreen area must.