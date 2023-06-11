WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A warm and mostly rain free day here in the Ark-La-miss.

Tonight, there is an isolated chance for severe weather, mostly for north of I-20 and the Mississippi River Valley. The main threats being damaging wind, hail, and heavy downpours. Make sure you have more than one way to be alerted of watches and warnings overnight. Low temperatures are only expected to fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tomorrow, daytime highs will reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s, one of the coolest days we’ve had in a week. Showers and storms are possible again throughout the day with severe weather possible in the afternoon. As of now, there is a Slight Risk (level 2) for the central and eastern Ark-La-Miss. It’ll be a good day to keep the rain gear handy as well as a water bottle.