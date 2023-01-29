WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As rain continues across the ArkLaMiss on Sunday evening, we’re watching several atmospheric changes that are on tap this week.

Tonight, showers and isolated thunderstorms will steadily wind down as a low pressure center and corresponding cold front both work their way east. Cloudy skies will stick around overnight, but will also aid slightly in keeping overnight lows a bit warmer into the mid 40s. Across the southeastern United States, there will be an array of different overnight low temperatures. This is due to the cold front slowing down overnight.

Tomorrow, temperatures won’t warm much at all. Colder air behind the cold front is taking a trickle approach, and will slowly filter in Monday. Five to seven degrees in warming throughout the day seems the most likely, as the cold front will slow down overnight, then move farther to the east through the morning hours Monday.

This Week, A string of cloudy days is on deck. After the passage of a cold front Sunday into Monday, temperature highs won’t be an earth shattering change, but will be cooler than what we had last week. More rain chances seem likely following Monday, but we’ll get a better idea as the day progresses Monday.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.