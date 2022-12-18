WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s a bit chilly out, and sadly for those of us who do not enjoy the cooler temperatures, it seems that it is only going to get much colder from here.

Tonight, overnight lows fall to the lower end of the 30s, near freezing once more. Clouds will start to increase overnight in advance of tomorrows rain, but there is no precipitation expected this evening. Winds stay mostly light out of the East.

Tomorrow is going to be cold and wet, plain and simple. Rain starts early in the morning and will potentially continue overnight and linger into Tuesday. Very few of us have the chance to see frozen precipitation such as freezing rain and sleet. Our daytime highs are expected to reach the mid to lower 40s, so above freezing. The problem with that statement is that it doesn’t take into account the temperature above the surface nor the wind chill. So, for early tomorrow morning in Southern Arkansas when the surface temperature is only slightly above freezing, you may come across some sleet. I’m not expecting anything to stick if it does occur though.

Get all your winter prep done now, this upcoming weekend for Christmas will be down right artic. Protect your pipes, pets, plants, and people.