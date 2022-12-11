WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight we are staying mostly dry, patchy fog will start to develop overnight and will linger into later tomorrow morning. overnight lows falling to the mid 50s and skies stay overcast.

Tomorrow, the chance for rain stays near zero, although clouds will remain so it’ll look a bit gloomy. It’ll be a foggy start for our new work/school week, leaving a few minutes early due to traffic conditions wouldn’t be a bad idea. Daytime highs reaching the mid 60s with a light breeze.

Severe weather: The timing as of now still seems to be Tuesday afternoon/ evening through early Wednesday morning. Majority of the ArkLaMiss is under an enhanced risk (level 3/5), so make your severe weather preparations now, sooner rather than later. All modes of severe weather are possible with this system, which means damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. Always have more than one way to receive information, watches, and warnings.

As always, we will keep you up to date when any new information arises. – Alex