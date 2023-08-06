WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, overnight lows will drop to the lower 80s and upper 70s. Mostly clear skies and dry conditions persist until morning. The lack of rain doesn’t mean a lack of humidity, dewpoint temperatures will still be incredibly moist. Slightly breezy conditions may arise with winds ranging from 5-10 mph out of the south.

Tomorrow, rain returns to the region but stays mostly confined to north of I-20. That being said, temperatures across the Ark-La-Miss will have a wide range. The areas that experience showers and storms are likely to have cooler daytime highs than those who didn’t. Regardless of rain, high temperatures will be hot, again, so continue to practice good heat safety.