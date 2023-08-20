WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, overnight lows will range from the mid 70s in southern Arkansas to the lower 80s in central Louisiana. Skies will remain mostly clear, also meaning the chance for rain of any sort will be zero.

Tomorrow, extreme heat continues with daytime highs reaching the upper 90s and lower 100s, as they have done so for a while now. An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory have been extended until tomorrow evening. Also issued for tomorrow is a Red Flag Warning, which means wildfires have the potential to rapidly start and spread. Remember your heat safety and also listen to the burn bans that have been issued.