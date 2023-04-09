WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight:

Overnight lows will be a bit warmer than average due to the overnight cloud cover, with most of the area in the mid-50s. Although there are mostly cloudy skies, the night is expected to stay dry but can be a bit breezy at times with sustained wind speeds of 10 mph.

Tomorrow:

A muggy and cloudy start to our school and work week. Rain isn’t in the picture until Thursday so don’t worry about grabbing the umbrella on the way out the door tomorrow. Daytime highs rebound back into the lower 70s much like they did today, thanks again to the expected cloud cover. Winds ranging from 5-10 mph.