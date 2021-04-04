Evening Forecast: Sunday, April 4th, 2021





WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Easter! I hope everyone’s been able to have a wonderful day today. We’ve seen lots of sunshine and very nice temperatures, with highs in the middle to upper 70’s. We’ve had some clouds from time to time, but otherwise, skies have remained clear.

Skies will remain clear heading into tonight. Lows will cool off nicely tonight, staying more on the milder side, falling to the lower to middle 50’s.

As we start the new week, the first couple days should remain on the warmer and drier side. Highs will be able to get into the lower 80’s, with times of sun and clouds. Humidity will also be on the rise.

This will be out in advance of our next storm system expected to move in for the Wednesday timeframe. Another round of showers and storms are expected to move their way across the area for Wednesday afternoon/evening, Thursday morning. There will be the possibility of severe storms with this system.

As of now, the northern half of the ArkLaMiss is under a Slight (2/5) risk, with a Marginal (1/5) risk a bit further south. All modes of severe weather will be possible, which includes large hail, damaging winds and some tornadoes.

This storm system will push out, and we will be left with some lingering shower and storm chances for the end of the work week. We look to stay warm, and we dry out for the weekend, with sun and clouds mixed, and highs in the lower 80’s.