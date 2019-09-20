Evening Forecast: September 20th, 2019













WEST MONROE, LA (9/20/19) Happy Friday! After seeing rain the last two days, we’re seeing ano0ther days of some scattered shower and thunderstorm activity across the ArkLaMiss, much needed after considering how hot and dry it has been.

With this being said, we haven’t picked up much, most locations have seen under an inch, with the heavier totals off towards the west. Still, we’ll take whatever we can get at this point.

Tonight, showers and storms will wrap up, especially after the sun sets. Lows should drop into the lower 60’s with some areas of patchy fog possible.

The rain chances should come to an end by tomorrow as the remnants of Imelda start to move out of the area. We will still have some clouds around, and it will still be a little hot for this time of year, with highs getting into the lower 90’s.

The tropics are pretty active right now, but nothing looks to be taking an aim at the ArkLaMiss at this time. Aside from a few disturbances, Hurricane Jerry is the most active system out there. Good news is, it will mostly stay off land, but looks to affect the Bermuda Islands.

The weekend as a whole looks to remain dry and warm, with some clouds from time to time. This is good news for those who are wanting to head out to the ArkLaMiss Fair. We will have some low chances for rain for the upcoming week, as weak cold fronts start to make their way closer to the ArkLaMiss.

We certainly need the rain, as drought conditions continue to worsen across the ArkLaMiss. There are still many burn bans in effect, despite the recent rainfall.