Evening Forecast – Saturday, October 5th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/05/19)

TONIGHT: This evening will be rather pleasant with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s across the ArkLaMiss with a few lingering clouds. It will be a bit muggy and winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Sunday will be another warm day with highs expected in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. As the early evening approaches, cloud cover will begin to increase as the cold front starts to get closer to our area. The cold front will move across late Sunday night into Monday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the overnight hours. So far, none of this is expected to be severe, but it could bring heavy downpours and some periods of gusty winds.

Showers will start clearing up late Monday morning and that’s when we will get to enjoy the fall weather. Highs are expected in the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies and lows at night will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Have a great rest of your Saturday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX