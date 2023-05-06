WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, a stray shower is not out of the question with the ample moisture in the atmosphere. Overnight lows only fall to the lower end of the 70s, so quite the muggy and humid night. Winds will be out of the south pulling in more moisture for the atmosphere to work with.

Tomorrow, daytime highs will strive to reach the upper 80s. If the rain clears and clouds break for long enough, temperatures could potentially reach and break 90 degrees. A summer-like pattern will keep things unsettled, over the afternoon and evening hours of the day pop-up showers are likely.