WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – It has bee mostly sunny and quiet today, but a few showers and t-storms are beginning to pop up in parts of the Mississippi river valley. Temperatures have managed to stay just shy of 90, but we could see lower 90’s as we progress throughout the week and rain chances are expected to increase as well. Most of the shower activity will end after midnight and clouds will be breaking off and tomorrow morning will be mostly clear.

Temperatures will warm back up to the upper 80’s again. Dewpoints will not be too high but it may feel slightly muggy. The humidity will be increasing throughout the week.

Meteorologist – Chase Ward