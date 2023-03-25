WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A beautiful, primarily cloud-free day here in the ArkLaMiss.

Tonight, mostly clear skies mean that the chance for rain stays somewhat limited overnight. Winds have calmed down slightly compared to yesterday’s gusts. Overnight lows fall to the mid-50s.

Tomorrow has the potential for another round of severe weather, mostly along the Mississippi river valley in Louisiana. The hazards that are of the strongest possibility are hail and damaging winds, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Make sure you have more than one way to receive watches and warnings if they are issued. Daytime highs rebound to the upper 70s and lower 80s.