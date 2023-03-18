WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A breezy day here in the ArkLaMiss with gusts of 25+ mph in some areas.

Tonight:

A freeze warning is in effect for the entire ArkLaMiss, which means below-freezing temperatures are expected. Overnight lows will fall to the lower 30s and very upper 20s. Remember to take care of your four P’s: Plants, Pets, Pipes, and People. If you have started your garden early, you may want to put a tarp over your plants to help protect them from frost for the next two nights. The good news is that the chance of any precipitation is near zero, so sleet and freezing rain shouldn’t be an issue. Winds will stay fairly breezy out of the north until tomorrow.

Tomorrow:

Daytime highs rebound to the upper 40s and lower 50s, so still below average for this time of year. Winds will start to calm down as we get into the afternoon hours of the day to about 5-10 mph. Clouds will also be thinner compared to today’s cloud cover which means there will be plenty of sunshine across the area. Tomorrow night temperatures are expected to drop below freezing once more.