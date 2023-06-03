WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, showers will start to diminish and dissipate as the night goes on. Much of region could greatly use the rain, any amount of it could help hinder drought conditions. Overnight lows will only fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s depending on the moisture in the air and if the area experienced rain cooled air. Winds light out of the northeast.

Tomorrow, daytime highs climb back to the lower 90s, much like they have been the past few days. Rain chances return during the peak heating hours of the day in the afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated storms are possible, but it won’t be a washout.