Evening Forecast – Saturday, June 27th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/27/20)

TONIGHT: Overnight tonight should be rather quiet, but warm and muggy as lows settle into the lower 70s. A few clouds could stick around a bit longer along with a possible linger shower or two with winds light from the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: High temperatures will warm back into the lower 90s with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible by the late afternoon. Luckily it looks like our rain chances for the early half of next week look to remain fairly low. Despite this, temperatures will stay warm and conditions muggy, so heat safety is going to be a must. You’ll want to stay hydrated and wear the sunscreen for any outdoor activities.

We also have some Saharan Dust moving into the ArkLaMiss too. We haven’t seen much of it due to the rain and clouds, but as our skies begin to clear a bit for next week, we might be able to see it a bit better. Again the potential impacts could be hazy conditions along with some agitation for folks who have allergies or respiratory issues. It does, however, make for some beautiful sunrises and sunsets.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Lexi

