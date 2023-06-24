WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, mostly clear skies overnight but humid and muggy conditions remain. Low temperatures only cool to the mid 70s, some areas may stick around in the upper 70s due to the moisture in the atmosphere. Wind out of the south will reinforce that with a constant stream of moisture from the gulf. All that being said, the chance for rain is actually rather slim tonight.

Tomorrow, daytime highs will be hot, there isn’t any other way to say that. Temperatures tomorrow will reach into the upper 90s and feel like the lower 100s. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and make sure your pets and plants have water and shade as well. Rain will return briefly late in the night and into early Monday morning.