WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, showers may linger early in the evening, but they shouldn’t last overnight. Clouds will stick around until morning, acting as a blanket, keeping the atmosphere a bit warm. Lows are only expected to fall down to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will also calm down from their gusty conditions earlier.

Tomorrow, daytime highs are expected to be back into the low 90s, providing plenty of energy for afternoon showers and storms. Dewpoint temperatures are plenty saturated, although the rain today has left them a bit cooler.

There is potential for severe weather tomorrow, primarily in south and central Arkansas. The main threats are similar to what they were today, damaging wind, hail, and heavy downpours. This is being caused by a cold front stretching across the entire region that is pushing south-southeast over the course of tomorrow evening and night.