WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

A wet but not very wild day here in the ArkLaMiss, showers and storms rolled through the area this evening and will continue to do so into the night. Some areas in southern Arkansas are reporting over 2 inches of rain over the past 24 hours. Temperatures tonight could dip down into mid 70’s for most, those who are currently seeing rain could experience low 70’s.

For tomorrow, high temperatures climb back up to the mid 90’s, which is slightly cooler than we have been in previous days. Rain is possible but will very isolated as a frontal boundary lifts up from south Arkansas. For those who do not see any rain please remember your heat safety, drink lots of water.

Looking forward to the rest of the week, rain chances are to stay in the forecast, but they remain minimal. Most days only having a 10% chance except the two outliers, Tuesday and Thursday, that have a 20% chance. Look for a drying trend as the week progresses into next weekend. Temperatures are still stuck in the mid to upper 90’s, with Wednesday being the warmest day.

P.S. There are only 54 more days until fall.