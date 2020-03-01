Evening Forecast – Saturday, February 29th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/29/20)

TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay cool in the middle to upper 40s with a few clouds. Winds will continue out of the south at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Clouds will continue to build back in through the afternoon as high temperatures will once again warm into the lower 70s. Winds will be breezy from the south at 5-15 mph.

Showers are expected to return by Monday late as our next weather system rolls in. Temperatures will continue to warm up into the lower to middle 70s. Showers and even a few thunderstorms couple be possible for Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center still has the ArkLaMiss under a 15% chance (which is equivalent to a slight risk) for strong to severe weather for Tuesday. Primary concerns could be heavy rainfall and strong damaging winds, and an isolated chance for tornadoes can’t be completely ruled out. We will continue to monitor this closely.

A few lingering showers will continue for early Wednesday before skies clear up. There will be a slight cool down with highs settling into the 60s. The work week is expected to wrap up with sunshine returning and temperatures warming back into the lower 70s.

-Lexi

