Evening Forecast – Saturday, February 15th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/15/20)

TONIGHT: Temperatures tonight will not be as chilly as they were the last couple of nights, bottoming out into the middle to upper 40s with partly cloudy skies. A few very light showers could develop around midnight for some of our southern and eastern parishes.

LOOKING AHEAD: A few isolated showers will develop early Sunday morning. Again this will be mostly for out southern and eastern parishes. Showers will back off around the afternoon as high temperatures will be warm and pleasant in the middle to upper 60s with increasing clouds. Temperatures will continue to warm up over the next couple of days

We are tracking another weather system on the way for next week. This system is expected to bring another round of showers with maybe a few thunderstorms for most of the week, and another shot of cold air. In fact, we could see anywhere from a 20-25 degree drop from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Showers will start to wrap up around late Thursday afternoon and into Friday. So far, next weekend is looking dry with highs getting back into the middle to upper 50s. Again this is 7 days out and anything can change.

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX