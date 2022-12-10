WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Rain occurring here in the ArkLaMiss this evening, and will continue as a frontal boundary pushes through the area overnight into tomorrow morning.

Discussing tonight, overnight lows don’t drop in temperature all that much, only to the lower 60s and upper 50s. Winds will generally stay light except when the front makes its way into your area. Again, rain chances remain for the remainder of the night.

Tomorrow, daytime highs will be a bit cooler than today, reaching the mid 60s. Lingering showers and storms are likely as well as patchy fog for locations where it is not actively raining. Winds kick up a bit to 5-10 mph from the north.

Addressing the potential for severe weather on Tuesday (12/13): The timing for the severe weather is not set in stone as of now, the general thought process is that it will occur Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. But some models are suggesting that the front will move a bit quicker than originally thought. This means the severe threat would shift a bit westward and also be earlier in the day on Tuesday. The one thing that is likely to occur is the severe weather itself. That includes damaging winds, hail, and yes, even tornadoes. Make sure you are all staying weather aware within the next few days.