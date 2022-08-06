WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A few showers this afternoon, as a product of daytime heating and ample gulf moisture, made their short-lived appearances across the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures tonight could get down to the mid-’70s and might even feel a bit cooler due to the southerly breezy that has an average between 5-10 MPH. Rain chances diminish as the night progresses, now that the sun has gone down and daytime heating has stopped, the fuel for these showers has gone away.

Looking forward to tomorrow, temperatures back into the mid-’90s, some may experience higher. There is little chance for relief from the heat and rain chances are currently sitting at 10%. Without rain-cooled air to help chill us out, make sure you’re staying plenty hydrated and remember your heat safety. Low temperatures for tomorrow evening are back down to the mid-’70s.