WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today was another boiling day in the Ark-La-Miss, the Monroe Regional Airport met the record high temperature of 106 degrees, set in 1948.

Tonight, low temperatures are set to bottom out within the upper 70s and lower 80s. Saturated dewpoint temperatures will keep things muggy and humid. Overall, skies will be clear and winds will be light out of the southwest. The chance for rain remains near zero until Monday.

Tomorrow, daytime highs have the potential to reach into the triple digits as they have done so for the past few days. That being said, there will be a cold front and a deep trough of low pressure pushing through the region later in the day. The chance for rain isn’t fantastic, but scattered showers and storms are possible in the evening. Any rain that falls within the region, especially south of I-20, will be welcomed with opened arms.