Evening Forecast: Saturday, April 3rd, 2021







WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! It was a wonderful day across the ArkLaMiss, with lots of sunshine and some clouds from time to time. Temperatures were able to reach the upper 60’s to lower 70’s today, and we stayed dry.

Moisture in the upper levels of the atmosphere will continue to stream across the area through the night tonight, providing cloud cover at times. It will be another cool night, with lows falling into the lower to middle 40’s.

Our Easter Sunday is expected to a wonderful day, with sun and clouds mixed continuing, as well as nice temperatures. Highs should be in the in the lower to middle 70’s.

The first couple days of next week will be nice, with continued sun and clouds, and warmer temperatures. Highs will eventually rebound to the lower 80’s ahead of our next system.

Speaking of our next system, it now looks like it will move in for the Wednesday timeframe. It will bring a scattered chance for showers and storms through the day. There is also a low potential for severe weather with this system. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined southern Arkansas, for now, for the risk of strong/severe storms. Since this system is a cutoff low, details are subject to changing rapidly, so make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast.

Once this system moves out, we dry out for the end of the week, into the weekend. This dry stretch could last a while, and being that we’re in our peak severe weather season, this is not a bad thing. Temperatures will also remain on the warmer side, in the lower to middle 80’s.