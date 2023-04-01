WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It was 2,000 degrees this evening, and snowflakes were seen on morning commutes along I-20.

Happy April First!

Tonight:

Overnight lows will fall to the lower to mid-50s. Folks in southern Arkansas will see cooler temperatures than those who reside in central Louisiana. Clouds will start to fill in overnight, but we’re staying dry, don’t let them fool you.

Tomorrow:

Daytime highs rebound to the upper end of the 70s, which is actually slightly cooler than we were today. Winds will start to pick up in the afternoon to rather breezy conditions, 10-15 mph sustained speeds and that’s not accounting for gusts. Showers and storms will move into the area later that afternoon and evening, nothing is expected to be severe at this time but a rumble of thunder isn’t out of the question.