WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Another beautiful day here in the ArkLaMiss, with the combination of slightly cooler temperatures and very minimal cloud cover, some would call today almost “picture-perfect”.

Tonight, expect clear and calm conditions. Low temperatures are to fall to the upper 50’s, a temperature we haven’t seen in quite a while. If you’re a stargazer like me, Jupiter is in opposition and can be seen tonight, with clear skies, that’s just the cherry on top.

Tomorrow, the temperature trend of slightly cooler each day continues. A northerly wind bringing more dry air into our area reinforces the limited cloud cover and quiet, calm day ahead.