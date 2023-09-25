WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, lingering showers and isolated thunderstorms will diminish as they move southward and eventually rain themselves out soon after sunset. Overnight lows are warm and muggy, only falling to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Dewpoint temperatures are also warm, allowing moisture to remain in the atmosphere overnight.

Tomorrow, more isolated pop-up showers are possible in the afternoon as the frontal boundary that has been sitting over the region bends and flexes during the day. The day may be of to a foggy start for some, especially along that frontal boundary. Make plans to leave a bit earlier to account for travel conditions. Daytime highs reach back into the upper 80s and overall conditions are humid.