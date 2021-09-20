Evening Forecast – Monday, September 20th

West Monroe, LA – (09/20/21)

Temperatures this afternoon on par with what we saw this weekend, although rain less prevalent this afternoon. Still some isolated rain out mainly driven by daytime heating. As we move through the course of tomorrow, we look to the cold front on deck as it looks to pass through the day tomorrow. Rain chances will be around through as the front passes. Temperatures still looking to be in the mid to upper 80s tomorrow with shower chances at 50%.

Looking toward the rest of the week, conditions will be dry in terms of humidity and rain chances. Dewpoints will be in the 50s with no rain chances as the atmosphere remains stable post-front. Sunny skies will be accompanying the cooler and drier conditions.