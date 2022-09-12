WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — I couldn’t imagine a more beautiful, picture perfect day like the one that occurred here in the ArkLaMiss. It’s starting to feel like Fall, but don’t be fooled, the official start to the next season is in 12 days.

Tonight’s temperatures are expected to dip down into the low 60s, the very few of us, mostly in south Arkansas, could experience the upper 50s. Overall, this night is going to be clear, calm, and quiet across the region.

As for tomorrow, much of the same that happened today, except a tad bit warmer. High temperatures are going to reach the upper 80s, I wouldn’t be surprised if some areas made a run for the very low 90s. It’ll continue to be a crystal clear day, and as long as you’re staying cool, it’ll be a pleasant one too.

Regarding the rest of the week, not a chance of rain in sight for the next seven days, but that comes with a price. With the lack of rain, and clouds for that matter, temperatures will start to gradually increase to the lower 90s. On the flip side, due to the lack of clouds and a few other reasons, temperatures in the evenings and overnight should drop into the 60s for most of the week.