WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — You couldn’t ask for a better day here in the ArkLaMiss, well I guess it could be a little cooler. You win some and you lose some.

Tonight temperatures are dropping to the mid-50s, and most of us experiencing temperatures 1-2 degrees warmer than last night. For the most part, it’s going to be a clear and quiet night. Great if you want to catch some shooting stars from the Orionid Meteor Shower that is now active until Nov. 7th.

Tomorrow, things get toasty with temperatures back into the mid-80s. With very little cloud cover and the lack of rain for that matter, cooling off is going to be difficult. It’s like we need a cold front to push through to drive temperatures down again.

Did I say cold front? Your eyes don’t decide you, although it’s more like a “cool” front, we’re like to see one pass over the area Friday into Saturday. No need to worry about rain, things are staying dry for the next seven days.