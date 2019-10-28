Evening Forecast: Monday, October 28th





WEST MONROE, LA (10/28/19) Good Monday! We got stuck with another cloudy day today, which has kept things on the cooler side. Temperatures have generally made it into the 60’s. Even though it’s been gloomy, no rain has fallen.

Tonight the clouds will stick with us. It should be a few degrees warmer than the last couple nights too, but there will still be a slight chill in the air. Lows are expected to drop into the lower to middle 50’s.

The clouds will stay with us through a good deal of the day. Winds out of the southeast will allow us to be a few degrees warmer than what we say today, even with the increased cloud cover. The majority of the day will remain dry, but some isolated showers and storms will be possible later on in the evening ahead of our next system.

Showers and storms will be widespread through the day Wednesday as our cold front approaches. The best chances looks to be later on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Some of the storms could be in the strong to severe side. There is a low end chance for severe weather for Wednesday, mainly in the form of damaging winds. An isolated tornado will be possible, but the chances are very low.

Rain will taper to showers through the day on Halloween. The good news is, showers should be wrapping up by the afternoon and evening, with only a few showers around prime Trick or Treating time. Cooler air will be rushing in, so you may want to out an extra layer or two under that costume if you plan on heading out.

It will be a pretty cold start to Friday, with lows in the middle 30’s expected. While freezing lows are looking less likely, some isolated locations to our north and west could see a light freeze.

The cooler air will stay around for the end of the week and into the weekend, with highs starting off in the middle 50’s, eventually returning to the middle 60’s. There will be lots of sunshine around, but there will also some times of clouds.