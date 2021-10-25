Evening Forecast – Monday, October 25th

West Monroe, LA – (10/25/21)

Temperatures this afternoon unseasonably warm and above average once again, into the mid and upper 80s. Clear skies following the frontal passage as well as dry air working its way in. Cooler temps this evening into the 50s. Tomorrow afternoon will have high temperatures close to 80 with rain chances near 0%.

As for the rest of the week, rain chances are centered around Wednesday afternoon with an approaching low pressure system. Severe weather is possible as the low pressure system pushes through. Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible. Severe potential looks best for areas to the south. Regardless of severe potential, widespread heavy showers and storms likely for the majority of the region.

Thursday looks to feature some remnant cloud cover as the low pressure system exits. Once wrap-around moisture ceases, dry and clear conditions will follow. Friday as well as the weekend features below average to average temperatures with dry conditions.