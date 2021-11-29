Evening Forecast – Monday, November 29th

West Monroe, LA – (11/29/21)

Despite being on the cusp of December, warm temperatures in the mid and upper 60s for the afternoon with a warming trend in store. Through the week, daytime highs will be above average in into the 70s for much of the week. Temperatures seeing the upper end of the 70s by the end of the work week.

Conditions this evening will see temperatures fall into the 40s in most spots with potential for the upper 30s if the atmosphere dries out enough this evening. Clear skies and calm winds are expected.

Daytime highs tomorrow seeing the lower end of the 70s as we continue the warming trend. Mostly clear skies with light winds out of the south and southwest.

Rain does not return to the forecast until the end of the work week and start of the weekend. More details to come later this week.