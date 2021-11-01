Evening Forecast – Monday, November 1st

Conditions this afternoon has mostly clear skies with temperatures reaching the low and mid 70s. This evening, most of us dropping to near 50 degrees with some dropping into the upper 40s. Some clouds moving into southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana through the day tomorrow. Temperatures looking to rise to near 70, although some folks may struggle to get there. Shower chances at 10% through the late evening hours into the day on Wednesday.
Best chances for rain this week are for Wednesday and Thursday. Overcast skies and light, cold rain expected. Well below average temperatures are expected on these days. Temperatures look to make a small rebound with dry conditions into the weekend.