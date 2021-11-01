Evening Forecast – Monday, November 1st

RUSTON,La(KTVE/KARD)--With school in session universities are attempting to prepare students for the classroom and job interviews in their career field. In hopes of preparing students, Louisiana Tech University has opened a career closet for students.

Louisiana Tech's career closet will give students the opportunity to receive a free business professional outfit. Students are limited to one outfit a year and must complete a resume review and mock interview before receiving the outfit. Students majoring in fashion will serve as stylist for students receiving outfits. Louisiana Tech student Dannie Gates says she feels that the career closet will make students more successful when applying to jobs.

Dannie Gates, “Having a fashion student style you to your body type will help you nail the interview and make you feel better about yourself, what you're wearing, and make you more confident in your interview."

Louisiana Tech’s assistant director for the career development center Christiann Bayne says the closetwill fulfill a student need on campus.

Christiann Bayne,” A student came to a Louisiana Tech staff member and said that they had an interview that they didn't have professional attire for, so they weren’t going to go. it was right then that we realized we needed something on campus to help our students out."

Louisiana Tech University will be taking donations to keep the closet full. We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.