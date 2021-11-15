Evening Forecast – Monday, November 15th

West Monroe, LA – (11/15/21)

Temperatures tonight residing around the mid to upper 50’s, tomorrow’s temperatures striving to reach 80 degrees. Clouds returning to the area tomorrow due to moisture making its way from the south. Tomorrow will be a bit breezy with wind speeds around 5-15 MPH.

Across the next seven days, showers returning to our area early Thursday morning due to a cold front passage. Due to that, cooler temperatures are on their way for Friday and Saturday until we get to Sunday. A weak front will pass on Sunday bringing back rain chances early into the work week.