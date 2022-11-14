West Monroe, LA – (11/14/22)

Light to moderate rain/shower activity will continue through the rest of the evening. Rain will wrap up early tomorrow morning near 1am to 2am. Lows will fall to near 40 for many, some in South Arkansas could see the middle to upper 30s.

A cloudy start to the day is expected tomorrow, with some sunshine returning late. High temperatures will struggle to reach near 50 degrees. Some folks could get stuck in the upper 40s. It mainly depends on how stubborn the cloud cover is tomorrow!

Our chilly and below average temperatures will continue through the rest of this week. Daytime highs hold strong in the low to mid 50s, with overnight lows ranging from the middle 20s to middle 30s.