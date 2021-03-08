Evening Forecast: Monday, March 8th, 2021





WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Monday! I hope you’ve been able to enjoy the weather again today; we enjoyed yet another beautiful day across the ArkLaMiss with lots of sunshine and very comfortable temperatures. Highs have been able to get into the 70’s today.

Some clouds will drift in from the north and west through the night tonight, but otherwise, this evening is expected to remain nice. Lows will not be as chilly as the last couple nights, but it will still be cool, with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Other than an increase in some cloud cove, we can expect to see another beautiful day for our Tuesday. Highs will also be slightly warmer, getting into the middle to upper 70’s.

Warming will continue through the remainder of the week, with temperatures in the 80’s expected by Friday. Clouds will also be in the increase as well, but we should remain dry through Friday.

Enough moisture comes back in Friday for a small chance for spotty showers. Not everyone will see rain, but the chance to run into a few showers exists.

Somewhat better chances for showers returns on Saturday, but similarly to Friday, this activity should remain on the lighter side. These showers will form in the increase in moisture ahead of our next system for Sunday.

This said system will bring our next chance for showers and storms, mainly for our Sunday. It is March, and this is the time of year we need to be paying attention to our severe weather potential. We already have a Slight risk (2/5) out for the western half of our area for the potential of all modes of severe weather (damaging winds, hail, tornadoes). Details still need to be worked out, but Sunday is a day we need to pay attention to.

Heading into the extended, this storm system could kick off an active period heading into St. Patrick’s Day week. Stay tuned to the latest forecast.